Aaron Rodgers completes highly anticipated trade to New York Jets

East Rutherford, New Jersey - NFL star Aaron Rodgers has finally found his new home after a highly anticipated trade to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers is officially on the New York Jets after a blockbuster trade confirmed on Monday. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, football fans finally got the long-awaited answer as to where the 39-year-old quarterback would end up next season.

After 18 years with the team, Rodgers has officially been traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets.

Along with Rogers, the Jets received the 15th and 170th overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, per ESPN.

The Packers have received the 13th, 42nd, and 207th overall picks, as well as a conditional second-round pick in the 2024 draft, which will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays more than half of the season's snaps.

The four-time MVP quarterback will swap his Green Bay jersey number 12 for 8, which is the number he wore during his college football days.

Rodgers hinted at joining Gang Green in March, saying that the move to New York was his "intention."