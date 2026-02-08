Super Bowl LX: Five players to watch beyond the quarterbacks

As the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks prepare to battle in Super Bowl LX, these are the players you'll want to keep an eye on!

Santa Clara, California - Ahead of every Super Bowl, it is the quarterbacks who draw the most headlines.

This Sunday's clash is no different, with endless column inches dedicated to the prodigious rise of New England's Drake Maye and the redemption arc of Seattle's Sam Darnold. But here are five other players to look out for in the upcoming clash between the Patriots and the Seahawks:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was just named offensive player of the year at the NFL Honors. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Arguably the most gifted athlete on the field this Sunday, Seahawks wide receiver Smith-Njigba was named offensive player of the year at this week's NFL Honors ceremony. His league-high 1,793 receiving yards this regular season were the eighth-most in NFL history. He set a franchise record with a whopping 119 receptions. Smith-Njigba has given opposing defensive coaches nightmares all season as he can be deployed anywhere – his explosive runs come from out wide, in the slot, or even the backfield. NFL Super Bowl LX: What to expect as Patriots and Seahawks gear up for NFL showdown The 23-year-old from Texas is the bookmakers' favorite to be named Sunday's MVP, if you exclude the quarterbacks. "I don't really focus on that," said Smith-Njigba, a team player who also does a surprising amount of blocking for a star wide receiver. "Our confidence is very high. We're ready to go," he told AFP.

Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III rushed for a team-high of 1,027 yards in the regular season. © Harry How / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP As the Seahawks' NFC-topping 14-3 season progressed, the running game became an increasingly vital part of their success. This was mostly split between running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but with the latter injured, Walker's rushing will be key at the Super Bowl. He rushed for a team-high 1,027 yards in the regular season, and his four rushing touchdowns in the playoffs are the most by any NFL player. NFL Super Bowl LX: Game Day snack and drink ideas inspired by New England and Seattle! Among his most memorable moments, Walker defied logic and evaded multiple tackles to earn a first down from 3rd-and-17 in a key game against San Francisco that clinched the NFC West title.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson is a crucial weapon for the New England Patriots. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On the opposing side, no NFL player has rushed for more post-season yards than the Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson. The fifth-year Patriots star briefly lost his status as New England's automatic go-to running back during an injury hiatus that saw rookie TreVeyon Henderson thrive. But Stevenson has re-established himself as the Patriots' chief rushing threat during the vital playoff stages. The 27-year-old from Las Vegas will be key to puncturing Seattle's formidable defense.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs, who is now playing for his fourth NFL team, will make his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP At 32 and representing his fourth NFL team, veteran receiver Stefon Diggs is playing in his first Super Bowl. No player received more targets or receptions from quarterback Drake Maye than Diggs, although his output did diminish as the regular season progressed. Still the Patriots will be counting on the experience and game-management skills of Diggs. The charismatic athlete will be cheered on by his girlfriend Cardi B, the rapper.

Cooper Kupp

NFL veteran Cooper Kupp joined the Seattle Seahawks in March. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Just seven of the players who will feature Sunday have played in a Super Bowl before – and only one was named the NFL championship game's Most Valuable Player. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who grew up as a Seahawks fan, joined Seattle last March after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. It was a disappointing end to a stellar career with the Rams that included Kupp's MVP performance in the team's 2022 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp scored the winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining – just moments after he had been flattened by a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit. Reaching an NFL championship decider "never loses its luster," Kupp told AFP this week.