NFL goes high fashion in search for new audiences

San Francisco, California - It has become a staple of every NFL game's pre-show coverage – footage of players strutting their way to stadium locker rooms wearing the latest daring sartorial choices.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown attends the Abercrombie and Fitch NFL Super Bowl weekend fashion presentation at the NFL Culture Club at The Pearl in San Francisco, California, on February 7, 2026. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

And a VIP fashion show Saturday ahead of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl clash with the Seattle Seahawks was the latest bet by the league that indulging its players' penchant for high-end designers is also good for the NFL's bottom line.

A sport for decades associated with no-nonsense jocks has in recent years encouraged its stars' newfound obsession with attire as a way to capture new fans beyond the sport's traditional base.

Female and global supporters are particularly coveted by a league that has essentially saturated its core, male-heavy demographic, with some 125 million Americans already tuning into last year's Super Bowl.

"People who love fashion are paying attention to it. Brands are getting involved. So I think it's opened another element to the game," Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown told AFP at the event.

NFL marketing bosses have been pursuing a broader "helmets off" strategy, including behind-the-scenes documentaries and social media clips, that seeks to make players more relatable by emphasizing their personalities and off-field interests.

Teams regularly share footage of their players in designer outfits, or attending events like an Abercrombie & Fitch fashion event in San Francisco, hosted the night before Sunday's Super Bowl.

Guests included league boss Roger Goodell and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"Fashion is global," the San Francisco 49ers' All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, also in attendance, told AFP. "Especially when you talk about the European market, a lot of the Asian markets where fashion is such a big part of culture."

"I think when you add a lot of our walk-out or entrance outfits that guys wear now, it helps reach a global audience."