Is New York the next cricket hot spot?

New York, New York - In the shadow of New York skyscrapers, a field of dreams emerges, but it is not a baseball diamond. It's for another bat-and-ball sport – cricket – that supporters are betting will finally bowl Americans over.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is the venue for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. © Yuki IWAMURA / AFP

The centuries-old English game has a feverish following throughout much of the world, but the US, long partial to American football, basketball, and baseball, has been a stubborn holdout.



That may change early next month when the US has its moment in the cricket sun, co-hosting the Twenty20 World Cup – the championship series for a shortened format of cricket.

The temporary new stadium, financed entirely by the International Cricket Council, the sport's global governing body, will host eight tournament matches including the June 9 headliner, a potentially epic clash between powerhouses India and Pakistan, two of the sport's biggest rivals.

Some 10 miles east of New York, a forest of metal beams supporting 34,000 bleacher seats rises from Long Island's Eisenhower Park, a site the ICC chose after its earlier plan in the Bronx fell through.

It is not quite the gracious as Lord's cricket ground in London, but Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be in the spotlight shortly – thanks to a swift green light from local authorities.

"The world is coming right here to Nassau County. You're going to have kings and princes and big dignitaries," beamed the county's deputy commissioner of parks, Michael D'Ambrosio.

"A lot of people are very envious and jealous that we got this," he told AFP, noting the tournament's massive global viewership.

The ICC, for its part, is investing big in the sport's future in the US, particularly the New York region, home to several hundred thousand people with links to cricket-playing countries, notably India and Pakistan.

The India-Pakistan showdown is already sold out, with tickets now topping $1,000 each online.