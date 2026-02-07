More details revealed about White House UFC plans for Trump's birthday

Washington DC - An Ultimate Fighting Championship card to be staged on the White House South Lawn in June will have six or seven fights and about 3,000 to 4,000 people on site, organizers said on Friday.

President Donald Trump (r.) and UFC CEO Dana White attend a UFC 316 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7, 2025. © FRANK FRANKLIN II / POOL / AFP

Ari Emanuel, chief executive officer and executive chairman of TKO Group, UFC's parent company, outlined plans on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.

"At the White House, I think it's 3,000 to 4,000 and then there will be other in other areas," Emanuel said.

Large screens to view the event were expected to be raised in other places near the White House for larger crowds to watch the show, which was also expected to be telecast on CBS and Paramount+.

Dana White, UFC's chief executive officer, is still working on the event, which is set to take place on the Flag Day holiday and President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

"Dana is working on it right now," Emanuel said. "There's going to be approximately six to seven fights June 14."