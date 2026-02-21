Floyd Mayweather drops major bombshell about his retirement from boxing

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement and will return to professional boxing after his exhibition fight with Mike Tyson this spring, the 48-year-old announced Friday.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. gestures during the weighing ceremony for his exhibition fight against John Gutti III in Mexico City on August 23, 2024. © ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP

Former multi-weight world champion Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, though he has appeared in several exhibition fights since.

"I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing," Mayweather, said in a statement to AFP.

"From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards – no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event – then (sic) my events."

A first professional fight is tentatively scheduled for this summer, against an opponent to be announced.

Details will be revealed "in the coming weeks," said the statement.

Nicknamed "Money," Mayweather was once the world's highest-paid athlete, with earnings of $300 million in 2015, according to Forbes.

At his peak he was widely considered boxing's pound-for-pound king, dominating the welterweight division for more than a decade.