Shohei Ohtani sets new record for most MLB homers by Japanese player

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani belted his 176th career home run to move past Hideki Matsui for most homers by a Japanese player in Major League Baseball on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run against pitcher Adrian Houser of the New York Mets during the third inning for his 176th career home run at Dodger Stadium on April 21, 2024. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Ohtani crushed an 0-1 pitch from Mets right-handed hurler Adrian Houser 423 feet into Dodger Stadium's right field bleachers to break a tie with Matsui atop the list.



Matsui, who was the 2009 World Series Most Valuable Player with the New York Yankees, needed 20 seasons to put up 175 home runs. Ohtani has passed him in his seventh campaign.

Ohtani has five home runs this season. He had tied Matsui with a homer on April 13 and then gone seven games without a homer.

In that span, Ohtani was 11-for-29 at the plate, with three doubles and six walks.

"Honestly I was just relieved I was able to just get it over with. I was just happy I was able to do that," Ohtani said.

After Sunday's two-run blast, Ohtani reached base twice more in the Dodgers' 10-0 victory over the Mets.