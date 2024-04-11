Shohei Ohtani's translator charged amid illegal gambling scandal

Los Angeles, California - The former Japanese-language translator for Shohei Ohtani was charged on Thursday with unlawfully transferring more than $16 million from the bank account of the Los Angeles Dodgers athlete to pay gambling debts.

Ippei Mizuhara (39) has been charged with bank fraud for making a series of transfers without the knowledge or permission of Ohtani, the Justice Department said in a statement.

It said there was no evidence to suggest Ohtani was aware of or involved in Mizuhara's illegal gambling activity.