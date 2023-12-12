Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger after sealing historic $700-million deal

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed the signing of Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani on a mammoth 10-year contract.

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a record-breaking deal that will see him move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The reigning MLB MVP's agent Nez Balelo revealed the record-breaking $700 million deal on Saturday before Ohtani posted on his Instagram account about his short move from the Los Angeles Angels.



"We congratulate him on his historic contract with our storied franchise," said Mark Walter, chairman of the Dodgers and their owners Guggenheim Baseball, in a statement confirming the move on Monday.

"Shohei is a once-in-a-generation talent and one of the most exciting professional athletes in the world."

He continued: "Our players, staff, management and ownership look forward to working together with Shohei to help the Dodgers continue to add, improve and strive for excellence on the field."

"Together with Shohei, we will work to help grown the number and breadth of people around the world who enjoy the excitement of Major League Baseball."