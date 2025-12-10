Mets star Pete Alonso set to leave New York in blockbuster deal

New York, New York - New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has agreed to a five-year, $155 million deal to join the Baltimore Orioles, multiple media reports said Wednesday.

Mets fan favorite Pete Alonso is set to trade New York for Baltimore in a blockbuster deal. © Geoff Stellfox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ESPN and USA Today both reported that the 31-year-old slugger was finalizing the terms of the blockbuster move to Baltimore.

Alonso (31) is coming off a dazzling season with the Mets in which he hit 38 home runs, 41 doubles, and drove in 126 runs across 162 games.

The first baseman has amassed 264 home runs in seven seasons with the Mets, belting at least 34 runs in each of the last five seasons in New York.

In his debut season in 2019, Alonso, a home-grown fan favorite in New York, clubbed 53 home runs.

Alonso's reported departure continues an offseason of upheaval for the Mets, who had the best record in baseball midway through last season before a dramatic collapse saw them miss out on the playoffs.

The Mets saw star closer Edwin Diaz leave the team on Tuesday, with the reliever joining reigning World Series champs the Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-year deal.