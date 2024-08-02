Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic sets up gold medal clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Paris, France - A fired-up Novak Djokovic on Friday reached his first Olympic final and will face Carlos Alcaraz in a dream showdown for tennis gold in Paris.

A fired-up Novak Djokovic (pictured) on Friday reached his first Olympic final and will face Carlos Alcaraz in a dream showdown for tennis gold in Paris. © CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Top seed Djokovic, still seeking an elusive Olympic title to sit along his 24 Grand Slams, defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-2 in a nail-biting semi-final during which he was handed a code violation for swearing at the chair umpire.



Alcaraz earlier became the youngest men's finalist since tennis returned to the Games in 1988 when he swept aside Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1.

Sunday's title match at Roland Garros will be the pair's seventh meeting and follows on the heels of Alcaraz defeating the Serbian star in the Wimbledon final three weeks ago.

"It was a tense match, there were a lot of expectations and stress in the match. I want the gold, but this is already a huge result," said Djokovic.

"I had lost four semi-finals, so I wanted to get over this hurdle."

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who only has a bronze medal from 2008 in Beijing to show for his Olympic efforts, showed no sign of the right knee injury he aggravated in Thursday's quarter-final win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He said Alcaraz, who won the French Open at Roland Garros in June, would be the favorite on Sunday.