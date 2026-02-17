Los Angeles mayor calls for Casey Wasserman to step down as 2028 Olympics chair over Epstein files

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in an interview Monday she wants Casey Wasserman, whose name was mentioned in the Epstein files, to step down as the chief organizer of the 2028 Summer Olympics .

Mayor Karen Bass (l.) has called on Casey Wasserman to resign as chair of the Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. © Collage: KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Bass told CNN it was "unfortunate" the LA28 organizers were supporting Wasserman after revelations he exchanged flirtatious emails with Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell two decades ago.

Amid the uproar over the emails, Wasserman announced he would sell his talent agency, as a number of stars – including Chappell Roan – announced they were departing over the scandal.

Other Los Angeles city officials called for Wasserman to stand down from the Olympics earlier this month.

The mayor initially declined to take a position on the accusations, saying it was up to the board of the LA28 Olympics to decide whether to keep him.

But on Monday, Bass said: "My opinion is that he should step down. That's not the opinion of the board."