Winter Olympics: USA bobsled veteran Elana Meyers Taylor wins elusive gold

Cortina, Italy - American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor finally struck Olympic gold at the age of 41 in the Milan-Cortina Games on Monday.

Gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor celebrates winning the women's monobob competition at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. © REUTERS

She took the monobob title ahead of Germany's Laura Nolte and her fellow American Kaillie Armbruster Humphries.

Meyers Taylor was overjoyed after ending her long wait for gold, having until now accumulated three silvers and two bronze medals collectively in monobob and two-woman bobsled over four previous Olympics, starting at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Armbruster Humphries, who competed for Canada until the 2018 Olympics, boasts the most impressive record in her sport with three Olympic golds and five world titles but had to settle for bronze.

"I'm feeling great. I'm a little tired, the adrenaline's wearing off a little bit, but I'm super excited to finally have a gold medal and to have worked so hard all these years," Meyers Taylor said.