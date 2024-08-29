Paris Paralympics opens with sunny spectacle and calls for "inclusive revolution"

The sun shone on the Champs-Élysées as athletes from across the world descended on a packed Place de la Concorde to launch Paris’ first Paralympic Games.

The Paris Paralympics kicked off on Wednesday evening with an opening ceremony featuring music, dance, and flyovers. © REUTERS Medal hopefuls from 168 delegations paraded through the French capital in an ambitious opening ceremony designed to put disability at the heart of society.

From Discord to Concord was the theme of the extravaganza, with artistic director Thomas Jolly aiming to expose the paradox of a world which claims to be inclusive but remains full of prejudice. Tens of thousands of spectators primed for a party surrounded the host city's largest public square to witness the launch, while an estimated 300 million across the globe tuned in on television. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the audience at a site synonymous with the French Revolution and, later, reconciliation.

Paralympics kick off with music and dance in the sun

The French Paralympic team marched down the Champs-Élysées to a rapturous reception from onlookers. © REUTERS While the Olympics last month began on the river Seine amid relentless rain, Wednesday evening's jubilant exhibition capped a scorching day in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Canadian musician Chilly Gonzales kick-started proceedings with a piano sequence before the idea of paradox was introduced by an allegorical storyline depicting a "strict society," performed by 140 dancers, and a "creative gang," represented by 16 disabled performers, with contrasting approaches to life. The disparate groups ultimately set aside their differences to unite as French artist Christine and the Queens performed a new version of Edith Piaf's Non, je ne regrette rien The Patrouille de France – the aerobatics unit of the French Air Force – then soared overhead, leaving behind the red, white and blue of the tricolor in vapor trails and signalling taekwondo athlete Ebrahim Danishi, Afghanistan's sole competitor, to commence a 90-minute procession of nations in alphabetical order. The enthusiastic welcomes for the refugee and Ukrainian contingents were uplifting moments, with the warmest reception reserved for the host country. A moving orchestral performance of the national anthem, La Marseillaise, followed as the square's ancient obelisk – brought back from one of Napoleon's colonial conquests – illuminated in the colors of the French flag.

IPC president calls for renewed efforts

Before fireworks celebrated the entrance of the Paralympic flame and subsequent lighting of the cauldron, International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons renewed calls for a more inclusive world. "The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show persons with disabilities what they can achieve at the highest level," he said. "The fact that these opportunities largely exist only in sport in the year 2024 is shocking. It is proof that we can and must do more to advance disability."