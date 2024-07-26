2024 Olympic opening ceremony kicks off along River Seine in dazzling Paris display

Paris, France - The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics began Friday, an unprecedented and ambitious show with up to 7,000 athletes parading down the River Seine past the historic monuments of the French capital despite the risk of rain dampening spirits.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony is taking place outside the main stadium, with some 300,000 people watching in person from specially built stands on the river banks, and another 200,000 from overlooking balconies and apartments.

As tradition dictates, the Greek delegation had the honor of leading out the flotilla, as the cradle of the modern Olympic movement.

In an ambitious, high-risk departure from past opening ceremonies, the athletes sailed down the river in an armada of 85 boats.

The show seeks to blend both French culture and history and the great Olympic moments of the past.

Despite the forecast of heavy rain and a wave of attacks that paralyzed France's high-speed rail network early Friday, organizers were confident of pulling off the audacious ceremony.

Chief Games organizer Tony Estanguet said before the show there would be some modifications if it was wet, but he insisted the weather would not dampen the mood.

"It's going to be a beautiful moment, it's going to be a great party," he added.