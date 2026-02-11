LA 2028 Olympics backs Casey Wasserman despite outrage over Epstein ties

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics executive committee said Wednesday that embattled chairman Casey Wasserman should continue in his role following a probe into his appearance in the recent wave of revelations concerning late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics executive committee defended chairman Casey Wasserman (pictured) as outrage grows over his emails to Ghislaine Maxwell. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

LA28 chairman Wasserman has faced mounting calls to step down from his position as head of the 2028 Olympics after racy 2003 emails between him and Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell emerged in DOJ files released last month.

Wasserman (51) has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the scandal. He said in an apology last month that his exchange with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein, took place before her crimes came to light.

In a statement after a meeting on Wednesday, LA28's executive committee said Wasserman would continue in his post following a legal review of the email correspondence conducted by outside counsel.

"LA28 takes allegations of misconduct seriously, and our board is committed to thoroughly reviewing any concerns related to the organization's leadership," the statement said.

"With the assistance of outside counsel ... a review was conducted of Mr Wasserman's past interactions with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Mr Wasserman fully cooperated with the review.

"We found Mr. Wasserman's relationship with Epstein and Maxwell did not go beyond what has already been publicly documented."

The statement said Wasserman's flirty email exchange with Maxwell took place after he traveled to Africa on Epstein's plane as part of a 2003 humanitarian trip arranged by the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit founded by former US President Bill Clinton.