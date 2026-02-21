Winter Olympics: Canada beat USA to take bronze in women's curling
Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy - Canada beat the US 10-7 to take the bronze medal in the Olympic women's curling competition on Saturday.
The Canadian women returned to the Olympic podium, having missed out at the past two Winter Games.
It was their sixth medal – two gold, one silver, and three bronze – since the women's event was first introduced to the Olympic program in 1998 Nagano.
Sweden, who beat Canada in the semi-final, will take on Switzerland, who eliminated the US, in Sunday's final.
Olympic champions in 2006, 2010, and 2018, the Swedes took bronze four years ago in Beijing.
In the men's tournament, Sunday's final will be between Great Britain and Canada – the two nations that finished second and third respectively in 2022 in Beijing.
Cover photo: REUTERS