IOC chief to "look at" FIFA president Infantino's presence at Trump's Board of Peace meeting

Milan, Italy - Olympic chief Kirsty Coventry said on Friday she was unaware that FIFA president Gianni Infantino had attended the first meeting of the Board of Peace alongside President Donald Trump .

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends the inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington DC on February 19, 2026. © REUTERS

World soccer chief Infantino, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), took part in a meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday.

Infantino announced that his organization would spearhead a $75 million fund to rebuild soccer facilities in Gaza destroyed by Israel.

He appeared on stage wearing a red cap with "USA" on the front and the numbers 45-47, referring to the two non-consecutive presidencies of Trump.

"I wasn't aware that we had an IOC member front and center as you just shared with me. So I don't really have much to say about it," Coventry told a press conference at the Winter Olympics.

"Now that you guys made us aware of it we will go back and have a look at it," she said.

"The IOC Charter is very clear what it expects of its members. We will go and research into the alleged signing of documents."