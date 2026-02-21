Winter Olympics: US freeskier Alex Ferreira "finally in the history books" after halfpipe gold

Livigno, Italy - US freestyle skier Alex Ferreira won gold on Friday to complete his set of Olympic medals, soaring to victory in a men's halfpipe final littered with errors.

Alex Ferreira celebrates after winning gold medal in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe Final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on February 20, 2026. © REUTERS

Ferreira, who already had a silver and bronze in his collection, posted a winning score of 93.75 after a sublime effort on his third and final run of the competition under the lights in Livigno.

He dislodged Henry Sildaru from top spot, but the Estonian's silver was still his country's first medal of the Milan-Cortina Games.

Canada's Brendan Mackay took bronze with a best score of 91.00.

"I'm finally in the history books, at least in my eyes," said Ferreira. "I would still be the same person with or without the medal, but it sure does feel good around my neck."

"They certainly didn't give it to me easy," the 31-year-old added. "I had to keep working. If they had given it to me in 2018, who knows if I would be here tonight. The universe has a weird way of working itself out."

The final, featuring 11 competitors, started in bizarre fashion with Canada's Andrew Longino the only athlete able to put down a reasonable score of 76.50 in the first run.

The pattern of mishaps continued at the start of run two but the event changed complexion when Ferreira posted 90.50 to set a new standard.

That was immediately topped by Sildaru, who scored 92.75.

But Ferreira found an extra gear on his final run, and the Estonian teenager fell agonizingly short with a 93.00, forcing him to settle for second place.