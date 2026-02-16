Winter Olympics: USA and Canada stay perfect in ice hockey after preliminary round wins

Milan, Italy - Canada hammered France 10-2 on Sunday while the US smashed Germany 5-1 as the powerhouse nations ended the Olympic men's ice hockey preliminary round with 100% records.

Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Sam Reinhart of Canada are pictured during their Group A preliminary round against France at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 15, 2026. © REUTERS

The Canadians – the most successful team in Olympic history – lost to Sweden in the quarter-finals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games as Finland won gold.

National Hockey League stars have returned to the Winter Olympics at the Milan-Cortina Games for the first time since 2014.

Jon Cooper's star-studded Canada squad have been in ominous form, running away with Group A to win their three games by a combined scoreline of 20-3.

Top spot in the group and a place in the quarter-finals were already secured before Canada took on France in Milan.

Team Canada superstar Connor McDavid became the outright top scorer in Italy with nine points after recording a goal and two assists against hapless France, who finished bottom of Group A with three defeats from three.

There were nine different scorers for Canada before Macklin Celebrini netted his second goal and his team's 10th to complete the rout.

"We are still trying to get better," the Edmonton Oilers center McDavid told TNT Sports.

"It is a short tournament and we are still trying to get better every day. We now have couple of days to prepare and get ready to go for the real stuff."