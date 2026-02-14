LA 2028 Olympics chairman Casey Wasserman to sell talent agency after Epstein uproar

Washington DC - The embattled chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is selling his talent agency after his name appeared in the recent wave of revelations concerning late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to media reports.

Chairman of the LA2028 Olympics Organizing Committee Casey Wasserman speaks during a ceremonial lighting of the LA28 Olympic cauldron at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on January 13, 2026. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

LA28 chairman Casey Wasserman has faced mounting calls to step down after racy emails he sent Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003 emerged in US Justice Department files dropped last month.

In a memo late Friday to the employees of talent agency Wasserman Group, which bears his surname, the entertainment executive reportedly said he would sell the firm but stay on as Olympics chief.

"I'm deeply sorry that my past personal mistakes have caused you so much discomfort," Wasserman wrote in the memo published by multiple media outlets, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

"It's not fair to you, and it's not fair to the clients and partners we represent so vigorously and care so deeply about."

Wasserman (51) said in the memo that his appearance in the Epstein files had "become a distraction," the Los Angeles Times reported.

He has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in the scandal.

He said in an apology last month that his exchange with Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein, took place before her crimes came to light.

In one email exchange between Wasserman and Maxwell in April 2003, he told her, "I miss you" before appearing to ask for a massage.

The LA28 executive committee this week said he should continue in his role following a probe into his appearance in the files.

His talent agency represents a galaxy of stars from across music, sport, and entertainment.