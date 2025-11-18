Trump unveils "FIFA pass" visa scheme for World Cup amid renewed threats to host cities

Washington DC - Soccer fans with tickets for the 2026 World Cup will receive priority when scheduling appointments for US visas, President Donald Trump 's administration announced Monday.

President Donald Trump (2nd from l.) and FIFA head Gianni Infantino (3rd from l.) unveiled an expedited US visa appointment scheme for 2026 World Cup ticket holders. © REUTERS

Trump unveiled the so-called "FIFA Pass" at the White House after a meeting of the World Cup task force.

"If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have a prioritized appointment to get your visa," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, standing next to Trump at the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged fans to apply early.

"Our advice to everybody is, if you have a ticket for any of the games, you need to apply if you haven't done so as soon as possible. Don't wait till the last minute," he said.

"Your ticket is not a visa. It doesn't guarantee admission to the US. It guarantees you an expedited appointment," Rubio added, clarifying that the vetting process itself would remain unchanged.

The US will co-host the tournament with Mexico and Canada. The World Cup, which kicks off in June 2026, will be the largest in history with 48 participating teams.

But Trump again threatened to take matches away from largely-Democratic host cities his administration has targeted, specifically naming Seattle and Los Angeles.

When asked how late a relocation to another city would still be possible, Trump did not give a clear answer.