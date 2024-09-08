Italian Jannik Sinner defeats American Taylor Fritz to win US Open men's singles title

New York, New York - Jannik Sinner won his second Grand Slam title of 2024 on Sunday when he defeated Taylor Fritz in the US Open final, shattering American hopes of a first male champion at the majors in 21 years.

Jannik Sinner (pictured) won his second Grand Slam title of 2024 on Sunday when he defeated Taylor Fritz in the US Open final, shattering American hopes of a first male champion at the majors in 21 years. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

World number one Sinner, who won his maiden Slam at the Australian Open in January, became the first Italian man to triumph in New York with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.



For 23-year-old Sinner, it was a 55th match win of the season and sixth title.

After his 21-year-old rival Carlos Alcaraz pocketed the French Open and Wimbledon titles to take his majors collection to four, the two men have cemented their places as the powerhouses of tennis's new era.

World number 12 Fritz was bidding to be the first American man since Andy Roddick in New York in 2003 to win a major.

He was backed by A-list celebrity support amongst the 23,000-strong crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Pop queen Taylor Swift watched alongside boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce while Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was hard to miss as he donned a Stars and Stripes headband.