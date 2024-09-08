Game, set, match made in heaven! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go tenniscore for US Open date

New York, New York - Pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce added another hot date to the lineup as they enjoyed the US Open men's singles final in New York City.

Taylor Swift (l.) and her boyfriend Travis Kelce (r.) showed up in style to the US Open tournament in New York City on Sunday. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & MediaPunch

While America didn't win on the court on Sunday, Taylor and Trav's looks won the day for courtside fashion a la tenniscore.

The power couple, who have been making headlines with their insatiable romance, arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in style for the prestigious event.

The 34-year-old superstar turned heads in a red-and-white gingham sundress, brown heels, and sunglasses.

Travis, on the other hand, sported a white polo, a red-and-white cardigan, and a Gucci bucket hat.

The pair were also joined by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, despite recent speculation among fans that the two women may have paused their friendship due to differing political views.