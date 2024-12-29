Novak Djokovic, last of the Big Four, plans to keep playing tennis for "years to come"

Brisbane, Australia - Novak Djokovic said Sunday he planned to keep playing tennis for "years to come" – with more tournaments on his schedule in 2025 – as he looks to take down the new guard led by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alzaraz.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic attends a training session before the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Australia on December 29, 2024. © Patrick HAMILTON / AFP

The 37-year-old failed to win a Grand Slam last year but did win Olympic gold in Paris, becoming just the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam.

Djokovic has slipped to number seven in the world and said he wanted to get his ranking back to "where it should be."

"I'm looking for a good start to the season, I'm looking for more consistency across all the tournaments," he said as he prepared to play at the Brisbane International this week.

"I'm looking to play more tournaments this year than I played last season, so hopefully also my level is going to go up."

"Hopefully I will win a few more tournaments and my ranking will go up to where it should be."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is beginning a season for the first time without any of the other so-called "Big Four" on the other side of the net following the retirements this year of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Roger Federer called it quits in 2022.

As they faded, Sinner and Alcaraz stepped up to become the new Grand Slam kings.