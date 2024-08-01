Paris Olympics: Andy Murray's career comes to tearful end after brutal doubles defeat

Paris, France - Andy Murray's trophy-filled career came to an end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as another chapter closed on tennis 's golden generation.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement when he and Dan Evans were defeated in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 37-year-old Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.

One of the "Big Four" in the sport, Murray joins 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in retirement after the Swiss great quit in 2022.

Rafael Nadal, the winner of 22 majors but battling more injuries at the age of 38, exited the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and suggested that he had played his last match at Roland Garros, where he won 14 of his Slams.

Nadal also effectively ruled himself out of the US Open, sparking more speculation that the great Spaniard is also finished in the sport.

That would leave just 37-year-old Novak Djokovic, the winner of a record 24 Grand Slams, still active amongst the sport's eminent talents who have carved up 69 majors between them.