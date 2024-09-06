US Open: Jessica Pegula makes thrilling comeback to set up final with Aryna Sabalenka

New York, New York - Jessica Pegula staged an astonishing recovery from a set and a break down to defeat Karolina Muchova and reach her first Grand Slam final at the US Open tennis tournament on Thursday.

Jessica Pegula of the United States reacts after defeating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day eleven of the US Open tennis tournament. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The sixth-ranked American came through 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 and will take on world number two and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's championship match.



Sabalenka reached her second successive US Open final by seeing off another American, Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

"I thought I was lucky to still be in it," admitted Pegula after seeing Czech opponent Muchova miss an easy chance to go 3-0 up with a double break in the second set.

"She made me look like a beginner. She was destroying me and I was about to burst into tears, but it all came down to small moments."

"I don't know how I turned that around."

Pegula has now won 15 of 16 matches on the US summer hard court swing which saw a title in Toronto and defeat in the Cincinnati final to Sabalenka.

"It's a chance for revenge, but she'll be tough to beat," said Pegula.