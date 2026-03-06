Tom Brady moves flag football event out of Saudi Arabia as Iran war rages

Los Angeles, California - A flag football tournament starring Tom Brady is being moved from Saudi Arabia to Los Angeles due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, US media reported Friday.

Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where Tom Brady will return to the gridiron, is being moved to Los Angeles. © REUTERS

Retired seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady had been due to take to the field for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, joined by current NFL stars including Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

But the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region have forced a rethink, with the round-robin tournament on March 21 now expected to take place at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, The Athletic reported.

The conflict has roiled the sporting world, shedding doubt on Iran's participation in the US co-hosted soccer World Cup this summer, and forcing the cancellation of tennis tournaments in the United Arab Emirates.

Formula One's upcoming Middle East races may be in doubt, while Jon Rahm reportedly provided a private jet for fellow LIV golfers who were stranded in Dubai in time for this week's tournament in Hong Kong.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is part of a broader effort to export American football's tackle-free variation overseas. Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, and Pete Carroll are lined up to coach the three teams participating in this month's Saudi-backed tournament, with comedian Kevin Hart serving as host.