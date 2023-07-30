Terence Crawford stops Errol Spence to claim undisputed welterweight world title

Las Vegas, Nevada - Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Unbeaten Crawford had knocked down Spence three times and had his previously unbeaten foe staggering under a hail of blows when referee Harvey Dock called a halt at 2:32 in the ninth.



Crawford added Spence's World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, and International Boxing Federation titles to his own World Boxing Organization crown.

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight world champion of boxing's four-belt era, which began in 2004.

A former lightweight and undisputed light welterweight world champion, he became the first man to win all the belts in two weight divisions.

"It means everything because of who I took the belts from," Crawford said. "They tried to blackball me, they kept me out, they kept me out. They talked bad about me, they said I wasn't good enough, that I couldn't beat these top welterweights, and I just kept my head to the sky and I kept praying to God that I would get the opportunity to show the world who Terence Crawford is."

"And tonight, I believe I showed how great I am," added Crawford, who improved to 40-0 with 31 knockouts, taking his string of knockouts to 11 fights. That includes all eight of his fights at welterweight.

It was a stunningly dominant performance in what was expected to be a close fight, one that had drawn comparisons to classic welterweight match-ups such as Roberto Duran v. Sugar Ray Leonard and to more recent mega-fights like Floyd Mayweather's 2015 victory over Manny Pacquiao.

Music superstar Eminem provided in-person accompaniment for Crawford's walk to the ring. The sellout crowd at T-Mobile Arena included a who's-who of boxing royalty headlined by heavyweight greats Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield and also featuring Mayweather and Pacquiao.

Spence made the running in the opening round, but Crawford, fighting southpaw, began to let his hands go in the second, punishing Spence with a piston-like jab that dropped him at the end of the round.