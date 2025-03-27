Copyright questions loom as ChatGPT's Ghibli-style images go viral

New York, New York - The release of the latest image generator on OpenAI's ChatGPT has triggered an online flood of memes featuring images done in the style of Studio Ghibli, the Japanese studio behind classic animated films like My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke.

On Thursday, the White House took part in the trend by posting on X a Studio Ghibli-style image of a weeping alleged felon being handcuffed by a US immigration officer before her deportation. © Screenshot/X/@WhiteHouse

The virality of these images, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman even changing his profile picture on X to match the style, immediately raised questions about copyright infringement by the ChatGPT maker, which already faces lawsuits regarding the use of source material without permission.

Since the release on Wednesday, AI-generated images depicting Studio Ghibli versions of Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump, The Lord of the Rings, and even a recreation of the September 11 attacks have gone viral across online platforms.

Originally intended to be available on the platform for free, Altman said the huge success of the new generator was unexpected and meant the tool would remain limited to paid users for now.

It was already possible to generate images with ChatGPT, but the latest version is powered by GPT-4o, the company's highest-performing model, and allows sophisticated results to be obtained through very succinct requests, which was not the case before.