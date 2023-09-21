George R. R. Martin and other writers are suing the creators of ChatGPT!

New York, New York - Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and other best-selling fiction writers have filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the tech startup of violating their copyrights to fuel its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is among a group of fiction writers suing the creator of ChatGPT over copyright infringement. © Collage: REUTERS & Robyn Beck / AFP

The Authors Guild, an organization representing writers, and several novelists including Martin, John Grisham, and Jodi Picoult, accused the California-based company of using their books "without permission" to train ChatGPT's "large language models," algorithms capable of producing human-sounding text responses based on simple queries, according to the lawsuit.



"And at the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a massive scale," said the complaint, filed Tuesday in a New York federal court.

Many other lawsuits have been filed by artists, organizations, and coders against OpenAI and its competitors, with the plaintiffs claiming their work has been ripped off.

The firm's language models "endanger fiction writers' ability to make a living, in that the (models) allow anyone to generate – automatically and freely (or very cheaply) – texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create," Tuesday's complaint read.



ChatGPT can be used to produce "derivative works," imitating the style of writers, whose work it uses to train these model, it added.