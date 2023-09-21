George R. R. Martin and other writers are suing the creators of ChatGPT!
New York, New York - Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and other best-selling fiction writers have filed a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the tech startup of violating their copyrights to fuel its generative AI chatbot ChatGPT.
The Authors Guild, an organization representing writers, and several novelists including Martin, John Grisham, and Jodi Picoult, accused the California-based company of using their books "without permission" to train ChatGPT's "large language models," algorithms capable of producing human-sounding text responses based on simple queries, according to the lawsuit.
"And at the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a massive scale," said the complaint, filed Tuesday in a New York federal court.
Many other lawsuits have been filed by artists, organizations, and coders against OpenAI and its competitors, with the plaintiffs claiming their work has been ripped off.
The firm's language models "endanger fiction writers' ability to make a living, in that the (models) allow anyone to generate – automatically and freely (or very cheaply) – texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create," Tuesday's complaint read.
ChatGPT can be used to produce "derivative works," imitating the style of writers, whose work it uses to train these model, it added.
AI chatbots and image generators come under legal pressure
The Authors Guild and the writers are seeking a ban on the use of copyrighted books to develop language models "without express authorization," as well as damages.
OpenAI has relied on mountains of texts found online to power its chatbot but has not specified exactly which sites and writings have been used.
The company has been the subject of several complaints since the success of ChatGPT last year, including one from computer engineers who also sued Microsoft, its main investor, and the GitHub platform.
In January, artists filed a class-action lawsuit against DreamUp, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, three image-generating AI models programmed with art found online.
Microsoft announced this month that it would provide legal protection for customers sued for copyright infringement over content generated by its AI tools.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Robyn Beck / AFP