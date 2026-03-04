Left, right, and faithful unite in coalition demanding human control over AI

Washington DC - A coalition spanning conservative figure Steve Bannon, progressives, labor unions and faith groups announced Wednesday a joint declaration of principles on artificial intelligence, framing the effort as a pushback against what they called Silicon Valley's reckless deployment of AI .

Former presidential candidate Ralph Nader (l.) and conservative commentator Steve Bannon are among the many figures to sign a new declaration pushing for human control over AI. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Shannon Finney / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The declaration lays out 34 principles grouped under five themes: keeping humans in charge, avoiding concentration of power, protecting the human experience, human agency and liberty, and corporate accountability.

"This declaration makes clear AI has incredible opportunities to help humanity flourish like never before," Future of Life Institute founder and chair Max Tegmark, who helped coordinate the project, told AFP.

"But unfortunately, the path we're on right now is this race to replace, where you have a small number of incredibly powerful companies very openly saying that they want to build super intelligence, which, by definition, can replace every human job."

Future of Life made headlines in 2023 when the institute published an open letter calling on all AI laboratories to pause for at least six months the training of state-of-the-art systems, given the urgent risks to society.

The letter went viral and drew more than 30,000 signatures, including from Elon Musk, who went on to join the AI race with the creation of his own lab, xAI.

The coalition's breadth is striking in an era of deep political polarization, Tegmark said.