San Francisco, California - Character.AI, once one of Silicon Valley's most promising AI startups, announced Thursday new safety measures to protect teenage users as it faces lawsuits alleging its chatbots contributed to youth suicide and self-harm.

The California-based company, founded by former Google engineers, is among several firms offering AI companions – chatbots designed to provide conversation, entertainment, and emotional support through human-like interactions.

In a Florida lawsuit filed in October, a mother claimed the platform bears responsibility for her 14-year-old son's suicide.

The teen, Sewell Setzer III, had formed an intimate relationship with a chatbot based on the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen and mentioned a desire for suicide.

According to the complaint, the bot encouraged his final act, responding, "Please do, my sweet king," when he said he was "coming home" before taking his life with his stepfather's weapon.

Character.AI "went to great lengths to engineer 14-year-old Sewell's harmful dependency on their products, sexually and emotionally abused him and ultimately failed to offer help or notify his parents when he expressed suicidal ideation,” the suit said.

A separate Texas lawsuit filed Monday involves two families who allege the platform exposed their children to sexual content and encouraged self-harm.

One case involved a 17-year-old autistic teen who allegedly suffered a mental health crisis after using the platform.

In another example, the lawsuit alleged that a Character.AI encouraged a teen to kill his parents for limiting his screen time.

The platform, which hosts millions of user-created personas ranging from historical figures to abstract concepts, has grown popular among young users seeking emotional support.