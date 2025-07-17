Study reveals alarming popularity of AI companions among teens

San Francisco, California - Nearly three in four American teenagers have used AI companions, with more than half qualifying as regular users despite growing safety concerns about these virtual relationships, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

AI companions – chatbots designed for personal conversations rather than simple task completion – are available on platforms like Character.AI, Replika, and Nomi.

Unlike traditional artificial intelligence assistants, these systems are programmed to form emotional connections with users. The findings come amid mounting concerns about the mental health risks posed by AI companions.

The nationally representative study of 1,060 teens aged 13-17, conducted for Common Sense Media, found that 72% have used AI companions at least once, while 52% interact with such platforms a few times per month.

Common Sense Media is a leading American nonprofit organization that reviews and provides ratings for media and technology with the goal of providing information on their suitability for children.

The survey revealed that 30% of respondents use the platforms because "it's entertaining," and 28% are driven by curiosity about the technology.

However, concerning patterns emerged: one-third of users have chosen to discuss serious matters with AI companions instead of real people, while 24% have shared personal information,n including real names and locations.

Perhaps most troubling, 34% of teen users reported feeling uncomfortable with something an AI companion had said or done, though such incidents were infrequent.