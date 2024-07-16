GOP settles abortion stance in "America First" 2024 platform adopted at RNC

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Republican delegates officially adopted a platform that softens the party's position on abortion on the first day of their national convention.

The Republican Party adopted its official platform on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © REUTERS

The platform, titled America First: A Return to Common Sense, was presented at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where on Monday former president Donald Trump was officially anointed the Republican presidential nominee.



It notably drops a call for a national ban on abortion and adopts Trump's position of leaving the question up to the states.

The platform abandoned a reference to "traditional marriage" as being between a man and a woman and reflects Trump's hardline stance on immigration, with promises to "seal the border and stop the migrant invasion" and "carry out the largest deportation operation in American history."

On the economic front, it promises to "slash regulations," cut taxes, "end inflation," and "make America the dominant energy producer in the world."

Foreign policy pledges include restoring "peace in Europe and in the Middle East," "countering China," and building a "great iron dome missile defense shield over our entire country."

"Republicans will ensure our Military is the most modern, lethal, and powerful Force in the World," according to the platform document.

"Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense," it said, apparently referring to NATO, which Trump has long seen as an unfair burden on the US.

"We will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East," it continued.