Joke of the Day for February 14, 2026: A spicy funny for Valentine's Day
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Valentine's Day! Whether you're loved up or single, here's a spicy silly to make you smile this holiday.
Joke of the Day
What did one spice say to the other on February 14?
"Will you be my Valen-thyme?"
Cover photo: Unsplash/Sandra Seitamaa