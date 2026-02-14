Joke of the Day for February 14, 2026: A spicy funny for Valentine's Day

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Valentine's Day! Whether you're loved up or single, here's a spicy silly to make you smile this holiday.

Joke of the Day

What did one spice say to the other on February 14?

"Will you be my Valen-thyme?"

