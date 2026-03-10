Wyoming governor expresses concerns as he signs six-week abortion ban into law

Cheyenne, Wyoming - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed a bill banning abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed a strict new abortion ban bill into law. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"Today I signed the Human Heartbeat Act (HEA 29) into law, reaffirming my view that life is sacred," Gordon posted on X on Monday.

"I resoundingly share the determination to defend the lives of unborn children and support the intentions behind the Human Heartbeat Act," the Republican continued.

"Yet, I share concerns with many others, regrettably, that this Act represents another well-intentioned but likely fragile legal effort with significant risk of ending in the courts rather than in lasting, durable policy."

Gordon said he would have preferred to pursue a constitutional amendment via referendum.

The Wyoming Supreme Court in January struck down two near-total abortion bans, saying "the decision whether to terminate or continue a pregnancy is a woman's own healthcare decision protected by Article 1, Section 38" of the state Constitution.

"While I support the upright, moral intentions behind HEA 29, I believe this Act very likely puts us back in the all too familiar and unfortunate territory of pro-life litigation," the governor wrote.

"Rather than finding a remedy that saves the unborn, I fear we have only added another chapter to the sad saga of repeatedly trying to force a specific solution that will not uphold the legal scrutiny of the courts."