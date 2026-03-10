Wyoming governor expresses concerns as he signs six-week abortion ban into law
Cheyenne, Wyoming - Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed a bill banning abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy.
"Today I signed the Human Heartbeat Act (HEA 29) into law, reaffirming my view that life is sacred," Gordon posted on X on Monday.
"I resoundingly share the determination to defend the lives of unborn children and support the intentions behind the Human Heartbeat Act," the Republican continued.
"Yet, I share concerns with many others, regrettably, that this Act represents another well-intentioned but likely fragile legal effort with significant risk of ending in the courts rather than in lasting, durable policy."
Gordon said he would have preferred to pursue a constitutional amendment via referendum.
The Wyoming Supreme Court in January struck down two near-total abortion bans, saying "the decision whether to terminate or continue a pregnancy is a woman's own healthcare decision protected by Article 1, Section 38" of the state Constitution.
"While I support the upright, moral intentions behind HEA 29, I believe this Act very likely puts us back in the all too familiar and unfortunate territory of pro-life litigation," the governor wrote.
"Rather than finding a remedy that saves the unborn, I fear we have only added another chapter to the sad saga of repeatedly trying to force a specific solution that will not uphold the legal scrutiny of the courts."
Abortion rights advocates poised to take legal action
The legislation – referred to as the "Human Heartbeat Law" – bans abortions after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which typically occurs around six weeks, before many people know they are pregnant.
"An abortion shall not be performed after the embryo or fetus has reached viability, except when necessary to preserve the woman from an imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health, according to appropriate medical judgment," the bill reads.
"Where the act does not align to my pro-life stance is in the concern for specific vulnerable populations," Gordon wrote in a letter to Wyoming House Speaker Chip Neiman, specifically mentioning that the bill makes no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.
"This is in my mind an unfortunate flaw," the governor said.
In a statement on Instagram, Julie Burkhart, founder and president of Wellspring Health Access, called the ban an "attack on Wyomingites' constitutional freedom to make their own health care decisions."
"We are prepared to challenge this ban in court and fight to protect reproductive rights, health and freedom in Wyoming," Burkhart added.
"We will also continue to work with our regional and national partners, including clinics, abortion funds and practical support groups, to help our patients access the care they need."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom World