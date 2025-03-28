New York county clerk takes stand against Texas fine for doctor who prescribed abortion pills
Kingston, New York - A county clerk in New York is standing up to Texas' attempts to punish a doctor for mailing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas.
Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck has refused to file a $113,000 judgment from Texas against Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who was accused of providing abortion medication via telemedicine to a 20-year-old woman, in violation of the state's strict ban.
"In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office. Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation," Bruck said in a statement.
The telemedicine shield law provides legal protection to New York doctors who send abortion pills to people in states where the procedure has been outlawed.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded with fury to the news.
"I am outraged that New York would refuse to allow Texas to pursue enforcement of a civil judgement (sic) against a radical abortionist illegally peddling dangerous drugs across state lines," the Republican AG posted on X.
"New York is shredding the Constitution to hide lawbreakers from justice, and it must end," he continued. "I will not stop my efforts to enforce Texas's pro-life laws that protect our unborn children and mothers."
New York officials praise Ulster County clerk
New York officials have hailed Bruck's courage, even at threat of legal action from Texas challenging the shield law.
Governor Kathy Hochul – who previously denied Louisiana's request to extradite Carpenter – praised Bruck's decision in a video statement: "I want to applaud the Ulster County clerk right here in New York who bravely stood up with a simple message: Hell, no."
"So, in case anyone forgets, New York protects these fundamental rights. We stand up to anyone who tries to take them away," Hochul added.
New York AG Letitia James also expressed her support on X: "I applaud the Ulster County Clerk for doing what's right, and my office will always defend our medical professionals and the people they serve."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Ulster County Clerk