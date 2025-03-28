New York county clerk takes stand against Texas fine for doctor who prescribed abortion pills

Kingston, New York - A county clerk in New York is standing up to Texas' attempts to punish a doctor for mailing abortion pills to a woman near Dallas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (l.) is "outraged" over Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck's refusal to file a $113,000 judgment against a New York doctor who provided abortion pills to a woman near Dallas. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Ulster County Clerk

Acting Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck has refused to file a $113,000 judgment from Texas against Dr. Margaret Carpenter, who was accused of providing abortion medication via telemedicine to a 20-year-old woman, in violation of the state's strict ban.

"In accordance with the New York State Shield Law, I have refused this filing and will refuse any similar filings that may come to our office. Since this decision is likely to result in further litigation, I must refrain from discussing specific details about the situation," Bruck said in a statement.

The telemedicine shield law provides legal protection to New York doctors who send abortion pills to people in states where the procedure has been outlawed.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded with fury to the news.

"I am outraged that New York would refuse to allow Texas to pursue enforcement of a civil judgement (sic) against a radical abortionist illegally peddling dangerous drugs across state lines," the Republican AG posted on X.

"New York is shredding the Constitution to hide lawbreakers from justice, and it must end," he continued. "I will not stop my efforts to enforce Texas's pro-life laws that protect our unborn children and mothers."