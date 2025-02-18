Delta passengers shown dangling from seats as plane flips over in terrifying social media footage

Toronto, Canada - Passengers of a Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Canada on Monday swung upside down from their seats after their plane flipped over on the tarmac, videos posted on social media showed.

First responders work at the Delta Air Lines plane crash site at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. © REUTERS

In one video posted on Snapchat, passenger Ashley Zook appeared to be dangling from her seat inside the plane, whose lights had gone out, strapped in place by her seatbelt.

Moments later, the video cut to Zook walking beside the overturned plane as she was buffeted by the wind.

"I was just in a plane crash, oh my god," she said breathlessly.

The plane lay on its back on the snowy ground at Toronto airport, where temperatures dropped well below freezing on Monday.

Skier Pete Koukov, another passenger, shared another video on Instagram, filming himself climbing out of the plane door as a flight attendant in an Endeavor Air uniform helped people get out.

"Drop everything, drop everything, come on," the flight attendant urged, balanced on the underside of the wing.

Standing outside, Koukov cursed repeatedly as he walked away from the plane.

"I was just on this f***ing plane," he said, as others behind him staggered out of the aircraft, some clutching belongings.

"Being alive feels pretty cool today," he wrote in the video description.

Rescue services in the background sprayed water at the jet, whose underside was scraped and blackened.

Koukov later told CNN that "we were upside down hanging like bats" and that "didn't know anything was the matter" until the plane hit the ground.