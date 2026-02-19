Ink addict with radical face tattoos chops tongue in half to look like a snake

Macy White has covered much of her body in radical tattoos and equally insane body modifications, but few things even come close to the choice to split her tongue down the middle.

Macy continued her radical body modification and tattoo transformation by splitting her tongue down the middle. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@clownfacemacy

Boasting nearly 15,000 followers on TikTok and a similar number on Instagram, where she goes by @clownfacemacy, Macy White has made a name for herself due to her radical and incredibly unique vibe.

Throughout her many posts, snaps, and videos, White has extensively shown off the many tattoos that coat her face, neck, hands, and elsewhere.

They're striking pieces of body art, many made mostly of black-and-white sketches contrasted by sudden sparks of color. For the most part, Macy's tattoos take the form of floral patterns, animals, and meaningful emblems.

Also noticeable across her remarkable transformation is her love of piercings, which dot both nostrils and climb up the ridge of her nose.

Possibly the most eye-catching and shocking body modification of them all, however, is her choice to chop her tongue in half, giving it an almost snake-like look.

Numerous clips show her flapping the two halves of her tongue, showing off her unique and incredibly strange aesthetic. In one particularly uncomfortable video, she claps the two halves together as if she's applauding something.

Macy isn't the only person to have chopped their tongue in half, as became increasingly clear when a collection of body modification fanatics celebrated Christmas in December.