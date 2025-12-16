Commercial pilot almost collided with US military plane near Venezuela

Curacao - The pilot of a JetBlue flight said his aircraft came close to colliding with a US Air Force refueling plane near Venezuela last week, with the airline saying Monday it had reported the incident to American authorities.

The US has amassed a huge flotilla of warships in the Caribbean and has repeatedly flown military aircraft along Venezuela's coast as Washington seeks to pressure leftist leader Nicolas Maduro to leave power.

"We almost had a mid-air collision up here," the JetBlue pilot told air traffic control in Curacao – an island off the coast of Venezuela that is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands – on Friday, according to a recording uploaded to the LiveATC.net website.

"They don't have their transponder turned on. It's outrageous," the JetBlue pilot said of the Air Force plane, noting that the refueler was "heading off into Venezuelan air space."

US Southern Command, which is responsible for American forces in the area, said it was "currently reviewing the matter."

"Safety remains a top priority, and we are working through the appropriate channels to assess the facts surrounding the situation," the command said in a statement.