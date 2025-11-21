US warns civilian air traffic near Venezuela of "heightened military activity"

Washington DC - The US aviation regulator issued a warning Friday to civilian aircraft in Venezuelan airspace, citing the dangers of "heightened military activity" amid a major buildup of American forces in the region.

The FAA has issued a warning to civilian aircraft in Venezuelan airspace, citing "heightened military activity" amid a major buildup of US forces. © Pedro MATTEY / AFP

The Federal Aviation Administration urged aircraft in the area to "exercise caution" due to the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela."

"Threats could pose a potential risk to aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight, the arrival and departure phases of flight, and/or airports and aircraft on the ground," it said.

Washington has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, other Navy warships, as well as stealth aircraft to the region – deployments it says are aimed at curbing drug trafficking but which have sparked fears in Caracas that regime change is the goal.

The warning to aircraft comes just days before a US terrorism designation takes effect for a drug cartel allegedly headed by leftist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro – a move that some believe could presage military action against his government.

Washington's forces have carried out strikes against more than 20 alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since early September, killing more than 80 people.