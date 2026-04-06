NYC air traffic controller gives creative name suggestion after baby born in mid-air

New York, New York - A child was born on a flight from Kingston, Jamaica, to New York on Saturday, and an air traffic controller surprised the passenger with a creative name suggestion.

A passenger on a Caribbean Airlines flight to New York City gave birth on Saturday before the plane landed. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the New York Post, the pregnant woman suddenly went into labor during the landing approach, and the Boeing aircraft was quickly converted into a makeshift delivery room.

"Descend and maintain 3000, Caribbean 005, and we have a passenger that’s going into labor at this time, and we’d like to continue direct Zetal," the pilot said, according to an audio recording from CBS NEWS.

The plane was cleared for a direct approach.

But the baby was in a hurry, and the woman gave birth before the plane landed.

"Tell her she’s got to name it Kennedy," an air traffic controller at John F. Kennedy Airport creatively suggested to the new mother.

After landing, medical personnel met the mother and child at the gate and took them to a hospital in Queens.