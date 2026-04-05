"Jealous" cat has adorably sassy reaction to owner kissing baby daughter
Los Angeles, California - Do cats get jealous? If you ask Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil, the answer is definitely yes! The reason: in a viral Instagram video, their cat Chase makes quite a fuss when the new father wants to kiss his baby daughter Jazelle.
In the video, Kareem doesn't sit alone for long while he spends time with his daughter at his home in Los Angeles, as his cat Chase doesn't seem to be enjoying the togetherness!
He quickly runs to his owner's chair and jumps straight onto his lap. The Californian remains calm and gives the cat a kiss.
He then climbs around Kareem and sits on his right side. The dad then looks after his baby again and gives her a few kisses.
This, in turn, doesn't seem to suit Chase, who somehow squeezes himself in between.
Kareem laughs and tells him that he can also be shared, but that doesn't seem to be enough for the feline!
Chase licks the man's chin – probably in the hope of stopping him from kissing the baby.
Cat's hilarious jealousy goes viral on social media
The video has already been clicked on millions of times since it was published, with more than 600,000 likes – the clip is making hearts skip a beat!
The question remains as to whether cats can actually be jealous, and opinions are divided on this so far.
Even though some confidently claim that cats can be jealous in several cases, research takes a more nuanced view.
It's true that cats react to additions to their home, so a new family member can cause the kitty to show aggressive behavior or, on the contrary, to seek more closeness than before.
However, whether this is simply a reaction to change or a real feeling like jealousy cannot yet be conclusively determined, writes Zooplus.
But in any case, Chase the cat's behavior is very cute – and that's probably what counts in the end!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing