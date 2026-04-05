"Jealous" cat has adorably sassy reaction to owner kissing baby daughter

Los Angeles, California - Do cats get jealous? If you ask Fifi Furrha and her husband Kareem Khalil, the answer is definitely yes! The reason: in a viral Instagram video, their cat Chase makes quite a fuss when the new father wants to kiss his baby daughter Jazelle.

Dad Kareem Khalil is about to kiss his daughter Jazelle, but Chase the cat doesn't like it! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dontstopmeowing

In the video, Kareem doesn't sit alone for long while he spends time with his daughter at his home in Los Angeles, as his cat Chase doesn't seem to be enjoying the togetherness!

He quickly runs to his owner's chair and jumps straight onto his lap. The Californian remains calm and gives the cat a kiss.

He then climbs around Kareem and sits on his right side. The dad then looks after his baby again and gives her a few kisses.

This, in turn, doesn't seem to suit Chase, who somehow squeezes himself in between.

Kareem laughs and tells him that he can also be shared, but that doesn't seem to be enough for the feline!

Chase licks the man's chin – probably in the hope of stopping him from kissing the baby.