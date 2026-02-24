Rescue dog shocks owners with reaction to baby sister: "He's having SO MANY REALLY BIG feelings"

When it was time for her excitable dog Obe to meet his newborn sister for the first time, Samantha Shanetelle was worried about how he might react. When the time came, however, the pup surprised everyone with his reaction!

Samantha Shanetelle was worried about how her dog Obe might react to his newborn sister. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daily.obe

Samantha filmed the moment when all concerns over her rescue dog's behavior vanished into thin air.

She and her partner came straight from the hospital where their first child had been born the day before.

Of course, Obe was delighted to see his owners again – but most of his attention was given to the tiny baby being carried in the car seat.

Contrary to expectations, the four-legged friend didn't greet the child with a chaotic welcome after all.

The sweet dog clearly pulled himself together – although you could definitely still see how excited he was!

Obe sniffed the baby carrier very gently and carefully snuck a look at his little sister.

"We had a feeling he would be a sweet boy, but he’s over 55 pounds, so we did have some nervousness about the first introduction," Samantha tells Newsweek.

"I was completely shocked when I got home. I decided to go inside the house first, and he immediately greeted me with such gentleness," Samantha added.

"He knew I had a baby and was even looking around as if he was looking for her. That’s how I knew I wanted them to meet right then and there."