Trump says US will "run" Venezuela as American oil firms poised to enter country after coup

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US will "run" Venezuela and tap its huge oil reserves after abducting leftist leader Nicolas Maduro out of the country during a bombing raid on Caracas.

President Donald Trump holds a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026, following US forces' abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. © REUTERS

Trump's announcement came hours after an attack in which special forces grabbed Maduro and his wife, while airstrikes pounded multiple sites, stunning the capital city.

Trump did not go into detail what he meant but told a press conference in Florida: "We're going to be running it with a group."

"We're designating people," he said, mentioning that cabinet officials standing with him would be in charge.

In another surprise, Trump indicated that US troops could be deployed in Venezuela.

The US is "not afraid of boots on the ground," he said.

Although the operation is being framed by the administration as a law-enforcement action, Trump made clear that regime change and Venezuela's oil riches are the major goals.

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure," he said. "We'll be selling large amounts of oil."

The 79-year-old Republican posted a picture of Maduro in custody on a US naval ship wearing a blindfold, handcuffs, and what looked like noise-canceling ear muffs. He and his wife were being taken to New York to face narcotics and terrorism charges.