Abandoned cats hide in Uber Eats bag until they are discovered by chance

New York, New York - People were taking part in a charity run in Prospect Park when participants noticed an Uber Eats bag hidden under a bench. They went to investigate, and discovered some poor cats in need of help!

There were three cats in this Uber Eats bag. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@danaandthecats

Two kitties rested inside the bag, looking at the people wide-eyed, as a viral video shows.

Soon, an orange cat also appeared, jumping straight into the Uber Eats bag – apparently because he had been in there before.

"I do believe that whoever dumped these cats… wanted someone to find them," cat rescuer Dana Heis said diplomatically in an interview with The Dodo.

"I think it was a situation [where] they had no choice."

The cat finders had called the animal expert to hand the felines over to her care.

"They were pretty nervous," Heis told the animal site. "It had been quite a day, obviously."

The furry friends were obviously real house cats, as soon became clear.

"They were just so thankful to be back indoors... They clearly were not outdoor cats," said Heis.