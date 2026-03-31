Abandoned cats hide in Uber Eats bag until they are discovered by chance
New York, New York - People were taking part in a charity run in Prospect Park when participants noticed an Uber Eats bag hidden under a bench. They went to investigate, and discovered some poor cats in need of help!
Two kitties rested inside the bag, looking at the people wide-eyed, as a viral video shows.
Soon, an orange cat also appeared, jumping straight into the Uber Eats bag – apparently because he had been in there before.
"I do believe that whoever dumped these cats… wanted someone to find them," cat rescuer Dana Heis said diplomatically in an interview with The Dodo.
"I think it was a situation [where] they had no choice."
The cat finders had called the animal expert to hand the felines over to her care.
"They were pretty nervous," Heis told the animal site. "It had been quite a day, obviously."
The furry friends were obviously real house cats, as soon became clear.
"They were just so thankful to be back indoors... They clearly were not outdoor cats," said Heis.
Instagram video shows rescue of the three cats
Despite all her sympathy for the person who abandoned the kitties, the animal welfare campaigner warned that "the better option for anyone that can’t keep their pets anymore is to take them to the city shelter or to a vet hospital… rather than just leaving them out there and hoping for the best."
In the meantime, it has emerged that all three animals are male, and the cats are already living with different foster parents.
But they won't be staying there for long, as Heis is certain that they will soon find their perfect forever families.
"It’s very important to me that [cats] feel safe and loved and know they’ve landed in good hands," she concluded.
Heis won't be handing over her protégés to the first person who comes along – she wants to make sure they find someone who can treat them right this time around!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@danaandthecats