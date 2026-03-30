Ohio dog is reunited with his human after going missing for almost a decade!
Youngstown, Ohio - In 2017, Sharon Kelly's dog, Saleo, disappeared from her front yard in Youngstown, Ohio. Now, nine years later, chance brought the two back together!
Kelly's granddaughter was scrolling through Facebook when she stumbled across a familiar face.
She immediately recognized the shaggy pooch from the Mahoning County Dog Warden's post as her grandma's beloved dog.
The observant girl rushed to show Kelly the picture of Saleo.
"I cried, I was so emotional, you know, inside. The tears, I couldn’t hold them. I couldn’t hold them back," the dog owner told FOX8.
Almost a decade ago, the pooch went out for a bathroom break in Kelly's yard, per usual, when he mysteriously vanished. The dog owner searched for her furry friend for over 20 minutes, becoming increasingly panicked.
Kelly couldn't find her dog anywhere and eventually contacted the local police – to no avail.
Although the authorities found similar missing animals, Saleo didn't turn up."I’d get phone calls because people knew how close we were, and it just wasn’t him," Kelly admitted. Day by day, her hope of seeing her furry friend again dwindled.
After her granddaughter's Facebook find, Kelly rushed to the shelter. She recognized Saleo immediately and screamed with joy: "I said, 'Oh yeah, you’re back, you’re back.'"
Nine years have taken their toll on this lost dog
Saleo is back with his owner, but life on the streets took a toll.
The Shih Tzu had an eye infection, a severe sinus infection, and dental issues.
Despite her dog's ailments, Kelly is set on staying positive.
"There’s two things we need to survive here on this earth – that’s faith in God and faith in ourselves. Never give up," she told FOX8.
After nine long years, Kelly is thrilled to have Saleo back.
The lucky pup is sure to get the treatment and love he needs to heal!
Cover photo: Collage/Screenshot/Facebook/Mahoning County Dog Warden