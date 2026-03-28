Cat comes dangerously close to burning candle – what happens next has everyone screaming!
Burning candles and cats are generally a bad combination, but Emily and her wife regularly let it happen... and then this happened to their poor kitty.
A shocking video from a couple's pet cam has gone viral on TikTok.
In it, Harper the cat makes herself comfortable next to a burning tea light candle.
Her owners, previously engrossed in their screens, soon notice the danger.
To warn their kitty, the women shout that she should get away from the flame.
But, as is so common for cats, Harper ignores the ladies' efforts. Even their wild gesticulations don't sway her.
Then it happens: the cat's tail lands on the flame and catches fire in no time at all.
Viral TikTok video shows scary moment with burning cat tail
At that moment, Emily's wife jumps off the sofa in one swift leap.
The cat's tail is already blazing as the pet owner extinguishes the fire by batting at the animal.
Harper doesn't like this at all, jumps off the table in a flash, and runs away.
"She was totally chill and had no idea!" Emily told Newsweek.
"Didn't even realize. She was mostly offended that my wife had swatted at her, and then held a grudge about it for a bit."
"My wife and I have gotten a kick out of people who have been nice and enjoyed our cat just being a cat," Emily added. "And our cat is okay, it was just an accident!"
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@mayheminem