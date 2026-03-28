Cat comes dangerously close to burning candle – what happens next has everyone screaming!

Burning candles and cats are generally a bad combination, but Emily and her wife regularly let it happen... and then this happened to their poor kitty.

Emily (r.) and her wife quickly realize that Harper the cat is involuntarily playing with fire. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mayheminem

A shocking video from a couple's pet cam has gone viral on TikTok.

In it, Harper the cat makes herself comfortable next to a burning tea light candle.

Her owners, previously engrossed in their screens, soon notice the danger.

To warn their kitty, the women shout that she should get away from the flame.

But, as is so common for cats, Harper ignores the ladies' efforts. Even their wild gesticulations don't sway her.

Then it happens: the cat's tail lands on the flame and catches fire in no time at all.