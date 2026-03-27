Kitten's adorable reaction to owner making shadow puppets goes totally viral

Philippines - Philip Jose Galit is a true shadow puppet professional, going by the fitting stage name of "Shadow Ace." It's no wonder that his skills completely throw his kitten Kutilog for a loop!

Kitten Kutilog likes to play with his owner Philip Jose Galit - or with his shadow. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@boomshadowace & Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace

The scene can be seen in a viral TikTok video from last month, in which it looks as if a man in a hat is casting a shadow on the wall.

Kutilog is immediately on fire and tries to catch the "intruder," but he keeps running up and down the wall, where the young animal simply cannot stop him.

In the end, even high jumps directly against the wall don't help – the little kitty remains unsuccessful.

The clip, on the other hand, is a real treat for cat fans, having racked up over 300,000 views online.

In conversation with The Dodo, Galit explained what the situation with his cat had been like for him.