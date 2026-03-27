Kitten's adorable reaction to owner making shadow puppets goes totally viral

Philip Jose Galit is a true shadow puppet professional, so it's no wonder that his skills completely throw his kitten Kutilog for a loop!

By Christian Norm

Philippines - Philip Jose Galit is a true shadow puppet professional, going by the fitting stage name of "Shadow Ace." It's no wonder that his skills completely throw his kitten Kutilog for a loop!

Kitten Kutilog likes to play with his owner Philip Jose Galit - or with his shadow.
Kitten Kutilog likes to play with his owner Philip Jose Galit - or with his shadow.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@boomshadowace & Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace

The scene can be seen in a viral TikTok video from last month, in which it looks as if a man in a hat is casting a shadow on the wall.

Kutilog is immediately on fire and tries to catch the "intruder," but he keeps running up and down the wall, where the young animal simply cannot stop him.

In the end, even high jumps directly against the wall don't help – the little kitty remains unsuccessful.

Cat pulls off the funniest prank on his little brother: "Let him out!"
Cats Cat pulls off the funniest prank on his little brother: "Let him out!"

The clip, on the other hand, is a real treat for cat fans, having racked up over 300,000 views online.

In conversation with The Dodo, Galit explained what the situation with his cat had been like for him.

Viral TikTok video shows sweet moment with kitten Kutilog

Even high jumps don't help: kitten Kutilog can't get hold of the "shadow man"!
Even high jumps don't help: kitten Kutilog can't get hold of the "shadow man"!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace

Galit, who has even been in the finals of Asia's Got Talent, was ecstatic that his pet cat thought the shadow man was real.

"When he saw my shadow – specifically the hand shadow inspired by Michael Jackson – he thought it was something to chase," the Filipino said.

"It makes me happy that Kutilog is there whenever I practice, but sometimes I also lose focus because it makes me want to stop and just play with him instead."

Dog owner tries to teach golden retriever complicated trick – he can't believe when she pulls it off!
Dogs Dog owner tries to teach golden retriever complicated trick – he can't believe when she pulls it off!

He also had nothing but good things to say about his furry friend.

"Our pets contribute greatly to our mental health. Even during times when we are alone, they keep us company, and that truly helps me. They have supported me emotionally in many ways," Galit concluded.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@boomshadowace & Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace

More on Cats: