Kitten's adorable reaction to owner making shadow puppets goes totally viral
Philippines - Philip Jose Galit is a true shadow puppet professional, going by the fitting stage name of "Shadow Ace." It's no wonder that his skills completely throw his kitten Kutilog for a loop!
The scene can be seen in a viral TikTok video from last month, in which it looks as if a man in a hat is casting a shadow on the wall.
Kutilog is immediately on fire and tries to catch the "intruder," but he keeps running up and down the wall, where the young animal simply cannot stop him.
In the end, even high jumps directly against the wall don't help – the little kitty remains unsuccessful.
The clip, on the other hand, is a real treat for cat fans, having racked up over 300,000 views online.
In conversation with The Dodo, Galit explained what the situation with his cat had been like for him.
Viral TikTok video shows sweet moment with kitten Kutilog
Galit, who has even been in the finals of Asia's Got Talent, was ecstatic that his pet cat thought the shadow man was real.
"When he saw my shadow – specifically the hand shadow inspired by Michael Jackson – he thought it was something to chase," the Filipino said.
"It makes me happy that Kutilog is there whenever I practice, but sometimes I also lose focus because it makes me want to stop and just play with him instead."
He also had nothing but good things to say about his furry friend.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@boomshadowace & Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace